Interfaith gathering set to be an 'enriching' event

'ENRICHING': The interfaith gathering will be held at the AESSEAL New York Stadium

ROTHERHAM Hospice is to hold a special event bringing together faith leaders, community representatives, professionals and individuals for an “enriching afternoon of learning, sharing, and connection.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interfaith gathering 'What Matters at the End of Life?' will be held at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday, November 12 from 1.30pm-5.35pm to explore and discuss issues of compassion, dignity, and care at life's end.

Programme highlights will include a multi-faith panel discussion featuring diverse faith and no faith traditions, interactive workshops for deeper exploration and personal reflection, and refreshments and networking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mirban Hussain, equality, diversity and inclusion lead at Rotherham Hospice, said: “Whether you are a faith leader, healthcare professional, community volunteer, or simply someone interested in exploring these important questions, we warmly welcome you to join us for this enriching afternoon of learning, sharing, and connection.

“Together, we can build bridges of understanding and compassion across our diverse communities.”

Booking is essential.

To register, text 07561690391 or email [email protected].