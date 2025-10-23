Interfaith gathering set to be an 'enriching' event
The interfaith gathering 'What Matters at the End of Life?' will be held at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday, November 12 from 1.30pm-5.35pm to explore and discuss issues of compassion, dignity, and care at life's end.
Programme highlights will include a multi-faith panel discussion featuring diverse faith and no faith traditions, interactive workshops for deeper exploration and personal reflection, and refreshments and networking.
Mirban Hussain, equality, diversity and inclusion lead at Rotherham Hospice, said: “Whether you are a faith leader, healthcare professional, community volunteer, or simply someone interested in exploring these important questions, we warmly welcome you to join us for this enriching afternoon of learning, sharing, and connection.
“Together, we can build bridges of understanding and compassion across our diverse communities.”
Booking is essential.
To register, text 07561690391 or email [email protected].