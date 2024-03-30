The annual ‘Get up to Speed with STEM’ event – the largest of its kind in the region and now in its 14th year – brought together dozens of businesses, colleges and organisations to showcase the wide variety of different career options are available to young people in South Yorkshire

Young people were also given the chance to see some of the UK’s leading STEM innovations and meet the people who design, build and operate them.

John Barber, chief executive officer of the Work-wise Foundation, organisers of the event, said: “Get up to Speed has been a phenomenal success this year.

“Every year the event gives young people the chance to get a real-life experience of the world of work from local businesses, whilst being able to speak to apprentices, employees and business owners about the career pathways they could take to lead to a wide variety of roles.”

Pupils from educational institutions across the borough including Rawmarsh Community School,

Wingfield Academy, and Rotherham College attended the event which also offered the chance to explore the Large Hadron Collider through an immersive 360-degree virtual tour.

John Barber added: “Every year we receive some great feedback from teachers about how Get up to Speed really does inspire pupils with ideas that shape their future career.

“We understand that it can be difficult for young people to find out about businesses and careers they may be interested in, so by bringing them all together at Get up to Speed, our aim is to overcome any obstacles and break down barriers to accessing career opportunities.”

Opening the event, Master Cutler Charles Turner DL said: “We make everything in South Yorkshire from scalpels to fighter jet components, modular reactors to knives that cuts food for the supermarkets and we need young people coming through to fill these roles, across all areas of manufacturing.”