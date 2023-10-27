AN “INSPIRATIONAL” health boss has been made an honorary professor in recognition of her clinical and academic contribution to education and research.

Dr Sam Debbage

Dr Sam Debbage, director for education and research at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, has been given the “significant” title for her work at Sheffield Hallam University.

She has worked for the NHS for nearly 30 years, joining Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam enhanced her clinical commitments by obtaining a master’s degree in 1998 and achieved a doctoral (PhD) degree in 2009.

Her contributions played a pivotal role in the trust attaining the coveted ‘Teaching Hospital’ accreditation in 2017.

Toni Schwarz – professor in healthcare education and dean of the College of Health and Wellbeing and Life Sciences at Sheffield Hallam University – said: “I work closely with Sam on a wider variety of projects and activities.

“Sam has presented inspirational lecturers to our prospective students and has also engaged in supporting our post graduate learners on developing research projects which will positively impact on patient outcomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This award is significant as it indicates the value that Sam makes to our education and research profile at Sheffield Hallam University.”

Sam said she felt “incredibly honoured” to accept the appointment.

“This recognition not only signifies a personal accomplishment,” she said, “but also acknowledges the dedication and support of my colleagues from DBTH, who have collaborated with me and provided exceptional support throughout my journey.