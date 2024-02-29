Register
BREAKING

Injury impacts Ian's international challenge – but £1,000 still raised

A ROTHERHAM businessman has raised nearly £1,000 for a South Yorkshire hospice after making it to the finish line of a major international sporting challenge – despite being painfully injured.
By Jill Theobald
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT
Ian Chester at the Hong Kong marathonIan Chester at the Hong Kong marathon
Ian Chester at the Hong Kong marathon

Ian Chester, managing director of Yorkshire Windows, took part in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon – a signature international sporting event launched in 1997 – to raise money for Sheffield’s St Luke’s Hospice.

Experienced runner Ian, who runs the company based at Forge Way, was fine for first hour but, 14 kilometres into the course, a simple accident almost brought his marathon dream to a halt.

“I trod on a plastic bottle in the road and rolled and sprained my ankle so I stopped for a while and then tried to carry on walking,” he said.

Most Popular

“I got to around half way and it was very painful but by that point I just decided to carry on walking as best as I could.”

Ian crossed the finish line in a time of six hours and 12 minutes, way behind his estimated time of four hours and 30 minutes.

“It could have been worse because out of the 65,000 people taking part, 844 needed specialist medical attention,” said Ian.

“At least I crossed the line and got my medal and I’m really pleased that I still managed to raise some money for St Luke’s Hospice.”

And he is undeterred as his next goal is a marathon on every continent.

“I’ve done the UK and Asia so there’s still America, Africa and Australia,” he added, “if the ankle’s up to it!”

Related topics:South YorkshireRotherhamSt Luke's HospiceSheffield