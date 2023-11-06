Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

'Inimitable' music and dementia charity boss steps down

THE boss of a music and dementia charity is stepping down after a stint packed with new initiatives, performances and even a fundraising marathon.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT
Clare LanganClare Langan
Clare Langan

Lost Chord UK has confirmed the resignation of Clare Langan as chief executive of the Maltby-based charity which provides interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes, day centres and in the wider community across Yorkshire and nationally.

Professional flautist Clare – herself a Lost Chord UK musician for many years – took on the role of chief executive two years ago at a critical time as the pandemic had a huge impact on the charity's ability to share music with residents.

Benjamin Frith, chair of trustees, said: “Together with our musicians and volunteers, Clare developed inspirational initiatives to allow and enable music to come back fully into the lives of people living with dementia.

Most Popular

“As well as the day-to-day management, Clare has modernised, given hundreds of interviews, performed and even run a marathon to help raise funds, inspiring us all by her passion and commitment to take the charity forward.”

Clare introduced initiatives during her leadership, including bedside one-to-one sessions for solitary residents at care homes.

She was also instrumental in launching the community choirs and the development of the popular Soup and Song sessions.

“We know Clare will always be a friend to Lost Chord UK and she has developed the story of our charity in her own inimitable way,” said Benjamin.

“We will all miss her infectious enthusiasm and wish her all the very best for her future projects.”

Related topics:MaltbyYorkshire