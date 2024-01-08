AN INDEPENDENT councillor cited health issues as he announced he will not stand for re-election to Rotherham Council.

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester

Cllr Michael Bennett-Syvester said it had been an “enormous privilege” to serve Thrybergh, Dalton and East Herringthorpe.

But he added: “I’m struggling with a long-term health condition that has me in constant pain and, combined with caring duties for my wife, means we’ve got more hospital appointments in the diary over the next few months than I have council meetings.

“I just don’t have the energy for the constant fight at the moment and don’t have the desire to be like too many councillors who don’t prep for meetings, just put their hands up when told and think that supporting their community is turning up to have their photo taken.”

All 59 seats in Rotherham Town Hall are up for election in May.