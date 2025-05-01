'Incredible' multi million-pound construction centre opens

EXCITING TIMES: Jason Austin of the RNN Group, Lt Col Mac McPherson MBE DL and Sarah Champion MP

EMPLOYERS, governors, staff, parents and students were among those attending the launch of an “incredible” new multi million-pound construction centre and digital suite.

Rotherham College - part of the RNN Group made up of campuses including North Notts College, Dearne, Valley College and University Centre Rotherham - welcomed members of the local community and stakeholders as well as special guests Sarah Champion MP and Lt Col Mac McPherson MBE DL.

Lt Col Mac McPherson officially opened the new facilities at the launch event with the ribbon-cutting as well as trying out his construction skills.

The launch event also included networking, a presentation, tours of the new facilities and taster sessions.

GOOD BUILD: Lt Col Mac McPherson MBE DL tries out his skills at the centre

Keith Sanderson, director of campus at Rotherham College, said: “It is a really exciting time at Rotherham College for our learners and I am proud to be able to welcome members of our local community to see what has been achieved which many learners across the Rotherham area can benefit from.”

Jason Austin, chief executive officer and principal at RNN Group, added: “The RNN Group is going through an exceptional period of change at the moment with this new Construction Centre and Digital Suite at Rotherham College, the development of the T Level facilities at North Notts College and our new Higher Technical Qualification Health and Animal Suites at Dearne Valley College.

“Students studying at RNN Group of Colleges will be able to benefit from a number of new state-of-the-art purpose-built facilities to support their development and learning and their future personal and professional success.

“RNN Group colleges have seen an increase in applications for the start of 2024/25 college year for T Level subjects and our new facilities will support learners in these and other programmes of study.

“The group is going from strength to strength with our education offer. I am delighted to be hosting this event and showcasing these incredible new facilities which will benefit many learners both now and in the future.”

Rotherham College is based in Rotherham town centre while Dearne Valley College is located in Manvers, Wath, with both providing education to people across South Yorkshire.