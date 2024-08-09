RMBC's Wendy Foster, Lisa Howarth, Cllr Sheppard and residents at the new facility at Clifton Park Museum

MODERN disabled toilet facilities installed at Clifton Park Museum have been hailed by a national charity for opening up access and enhancing visitor experiences.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique purpose-built 'Changing Places' facility has been designed specifically to support the care needs of disabled visitors and individuals with complex care requirements such as people living with learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy.

Located on the ground floor of the museum on Clifton Lane and adjacent to the shop and café area, it is the fifth Changing Places facility to be installed across the borough after the council was awarded almost £500,000 in government funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two further facilities will be installed at Thrybergh Country Park and Rother Valley Country Park later this year.

Rotherham Council's cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, Cllr David Sheppard, said: “Installing Changing Places facilities across the borough allows anyone, regardless of a disability, to enjoy the simple everyday outings and pleasures that most of us take for granted.

“I am thrilled that more of these incredible facilities are open in the borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council's museums, arts and heritage manager, Lisa Howarth, said: “It is important to everyone at Clifton Park Museum that everyone has a chance of experiencing and enjoying all that the museum has to offer, regardless of access limitations.

“We are confident that having these facilities will further improve visitor experience for those who require these amenities.”

A spokesperson from national disability charity Sense said: “This facility is going to be such a good thing for us.

“We visit the park and the museum and gardens a lot and before we have been restricted to what we have been able to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now this facility is here, it means we can visit with more people with complex needs, and it makes things so much easier.”

Rotherham Council successfully applied for £490,000 from the Government’s Changing Places Fund, which is one of the largest amounts awarded to any local authority.