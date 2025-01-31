'Incredible joy' as event welcomes latest St John's Ambulance cohort

Cadets and badgers at the winter event

A LARGE number of cadets – believed to be the biggest to date – were enrolled at Rotherham St John Ambulance's winter presentation evening.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty cadets from the newly formed Monday Evening Unit were enrolled at the event at the Phoenix Club in Brinsworth, along with nine from the Thursday Unit.

Six new Badgers were also welcomed into the organisation.

Enrolling officer, Hazel Thompson OStJ, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome these young people into our organisation and can’t recall enrolling so many in one evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badger Harry Barrett receiving his trophy from The Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen

“I wish them all the best as they embark on their journey with St John Ambulance.”

The Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen, awarded trophies to Best Cadet - Ava Musgrave, Best Badger - Harry Barrett, Most Promising Cadet- Iris Dowell, and Best Young Adult - George Mason.

Existing cadets were also presented with certificates for the areas they have been studying including Celebrating Difference and Fundraising and Enterprise – two of the 20 subjects available for The Grand Prior Award.

Ben Shackleton, county commissioner elect, South and West Yorkshire said: “It was such an incredible joy to see such a large number of young people welcomed to St John Ambulance and receive accolades for which they have worked so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to say a huge congratulations to those who received recognition on the night and a thank you to everybody who makes this possible – our fantastic SJA people, the young people’s parents or guardians, and the local community supporting St John Ambulance.”

Sean Starbuck, OStJ and member of St John Ambulance Chapter, presented the Grand Prior Award to Abbi-Mae Hughes and George Mason, along with Service Awards to Nick Slack and Sarah Fountaine.

Cadet Aiden Fletcher also received a commendation for his “exceptional work” at demonstrations last year.

Many family members and friends came along to the evening and supported the auction, raising more than £500 which will go to the St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem.

There was also a tombola, cakes, stalls and games at the event, which raised more than £200 for the St John Network, as well as a social event and disco.