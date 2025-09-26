'Incredible day' raises thousands for charity

By Jill Theobald
Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
Runners-up Team Super Mario
HUNDREDS of people turned out to Manvers Lake for Barnsley Hospital Charity’s first-ever Dragon Boat Race and Family Fun Day – raising thousands of pounds for the charity’s Breast Care Appeal.

Teams from across the community – including hospital staff groups such as the Critical Care Bears and Boat Busters – competed in races, with the final won by Anchor Management, followed by runners-up CrossFit Barnsley and Super Mario.

The family fun day also featured craft stalls, a petting zoo, children’s inflatables, and food and drink for visitors.

A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital Charity said: “What an absolutely incredible day we have had at our Dragon Boat Event.

“Teamwork, laughter, kindness and camaraderie summed up our event.

“Huge thanks to everyone who supported, raced, volunteered and cheered – we’ve already started planning for 2026!”

The charity will return to Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust later this year for its Memory Walk on October 19 and a Cold Water Plunge on November 16 2025.

