Increase in calls to police ahead of XL Bully neutering deadline
Following the XL Bully legislation introduced in February 2024, it became mandatory for XL Bully owners to neuter their dogs and for dogs too young for the procedure to be carried out owners had until Sunday, June 30 to ensure this was completed.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Owners with XL Bullys have received a text message from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reminding them of the deadline.
“We are now seeing an increase in owners contacting our control room to inform us they have missed the deadline and want advice on their next steps.
“Police or DEFRA have no power to extend deadlines, and anyone concerned about meeting the deadline is encouraged to contact DEFRA directly.
“In addition to the neutering deadline, we have also been contacted by owners wanting withdrawal from the XL Bully index.
“Our Dog Legislation Officers are not carrying out assessments to reassure owners of their dog’s breed.
“All updates regarding neutering and withdrawal will be posted on the GOV UK website https://www.gov.uk/control-dog-public/banned-dogs.”