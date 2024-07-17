In this week's Rotherham Advertiser...
THE actor WC Fields once said “Never work with children or animals”.
He was wrong and this week’s Rotherham Advertiser shows you why.
Along with all the usual news, sports and entertainment, we have four pages of pictures of primary school leavers, a delightful story about a rescue cat and her six kittens, another featuring a “comedy genius” puppy who needs a home, and we focus on what life is like as an inspector with the RSCPA.
On sale in newsagents and supermarkets tomorrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.