Improvements to path will make walk to school easier for pupils

Upgrade: Improvements costing £46,000 will happen within months

MORE than £46,000 is to be invested in upgrading a bridleway in Darfield, which is use by students getting to and from Netherwood Academy.

It runs alongside the fence of the school, from Pitt Street to the bridge across the River Dove near the main entrance.

A stone surface was put down when the academy was built, with the path forming part of the Trans Pennine Trail.

However, in recent times the surface of the path has deteriorated, with residents raising the issue with councillors who represent the area.

Now Cllr Kevin Osborne has confirmed that £46,282 has been awarded to pay for upgrade work, with the money coming from Section 106 funds.

That is cash put up by developers under planning rules, to be spent on improving the environment.

Cllr Osborne said: “As a bridleway for leisure use the current surface is acceptable but it is clearly not for Active Travel use to school.”

It is expected the work will be done before April.