Improvements to paediatric care at hospitals

Paediatric care team members at DBTH

FAMILIES on the children’s wards will notice a number of new changes designed to make hospital stays “more informed, supportive, and involving from start to finish”, according to bosses at a health trust.

A series of “practical improvements” - including welcome booklets, bedside communication boards, daily 4pm huddles, child-friendly procedure guides, and clearer discharge information – are now in place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital.

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “These developments follow detailed feedback from patients, families, and colleagues, gathered through the NHS Staff Survey, the CQC Children and Young Person's Survey, local patient experience reports, and day-to-day conversations on the wards.”

Parents and carers told the paediatric team they value being heard, receiving clear and timely information, knowing who to approach with questions, and helping young patients feel prepared for what’s ahead.

Families arriving on the wards will now receive age-appropriate welcome booklets for children, young people, and carers, setting out what to expect and how to settle in.

At each bedside, a personal communication board offers a simple way to note down questions or updates ahead of ward rounds.

In addition a new daily 4pm huddle gives doctors and nurses a dedicated time to follow up on any concerns raised earlier in the day.

For young patients, visual procedure guides and medical role play kits help explain treatments in a clear, age-appropriate way.

Updated discharge leaflets and checklists for parents, children, and young people have been introduced to make the process “smoother and more reassuring.”