Improvements to bus services on the way in Rotherham

Bus passengers can enjoy an improved level of service on some Rotherham bus routes in future, thanks to funding to make the changes.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash has come from South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority and the Government’s bus grant, with upgrades designed to make it easier to travel between residential areas, educational locations and places of work.

Services benefiting from improvements include the 135 service, from Rotherham to Chapeltown, operated by Stagecoach, with additional journeys every two hours on Monday to Saturday evenings, and on Sundays, re-establishing the link to Chapeltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Globe Coaches operated number seven also gets additional journeys every two hours in the evenings between Rotherhamn and Barnsley, also operating on Sundays.

The 136 between Rotherham and Hoyland will be operated by Globe Coaches in futurem taking a revised route to serve Kimberworth Park (Great Park Road, Kimberworth Park Road and Oaks Lane) with a slightly revised route in Thorpe Hesley to serve the western part of the village (Hesley Bar and Hesley Lane). The frequency will be reduced from every 90 minutes to every 2 hours and the timetable will be co-ordinated with service 137 on Monday to Saturday evenings and on Sundays to provide a service every 60 minutes between Rotherham and Kimberworth, Church Street.

Changes to the 137a Rotherham – Meadowhall service, operated by Stagecoach, will see re-introduction of evening and Sunday buses, cut by the commercial operator in 2023, operating every two hours on Monday to Saturday evenings and on Sundays.

It will follow the route of service 137 between Rotherham and Blackburn, West Hill, and then run directly to Meadowhall Interchange along New Droppingwell Road, Blackburn Road and Meadowhall Road. South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire needs a public transport network that’s fit for purpose. "I know that our network needs to be better. More reliable, more accessible and easier to use. “That’s why I’ve pushed ahead with reforming our bus system at pace. And why, earlier this year, I took the decision to bring our buses back under public control. Because I believe our buses should work for the public. The clue is in the title! "But until we have a truly world-class public transport network, I’ll keep finding ways to make things better.” The changes were made following consultation with local authorities. Full details: travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges.