Improved help on the way for military veterans
The VALOUR project has been announced by Al Carns, the Minister for Veterans and People.
It will open up the prospect of new, streamlined, support being available for veterans in the Rotherham district and beyond.
The new scheme is expected to act as a blueprint for a national version, which is planned to come later.
VALOUR will help veterans get help with issues including housing, mental and physical health and employment - areas where those leaving careers in the armed forces can find themselves facing challenges.
It will work by developing a network of connected services and data held by councils, the NHS and charities will be used to identify where needs exist - helping to develop the VALOUR service.
South Yorkshire Deputy Mayor, Kilvinder Vigurs, attended the launch of the scheme and said: “VALOUR is a ground breaking pilot that brings together health, housing, and job opportunities under one roof. Meaning no veteran has to face the system alone.
“In South Yorkshire our local authorities are already delivering vital support for veterans.
“VALOUR provides us the opportunity to build on that strong foundation through a co-ordinated, place-based partnership that connects local delivery with national ambition.
“Working with colleagues from across the wider northern region, the Ministry of Defence and the Office of Veterans Affairs, we have a unique opportunity to shape a joined-up approach to the Armed Forces Community support,” she said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.