Imposing new sculpture marks mid-way point on Trans Pennine Trail

THE Trans Pennine Trail has become a nationally recognised hikers’ route since the idea was first mooted by then Barnsley councillor Robin Norbury.

So it is fitting that the mid-point of the trail, between Hornsea and Southport, sits in the borough the late former councillor once represented.

And from today, hikers passing by - as well as local visitors to the RSPB Old Moor wetlands centre in the Dearne Valley - will be in no doubt about the significance of that location.

A new sculpture, created by Barnsley artist Patrick Murphy, has now been installed to celebrate both the trail and those who use it.

The imposing structure has been created from corten steel, which takes on a rust-like finish, cut with a high-powered laser, the images of those who use the trail, topped by a flock of birds.

The work is called Flight Path Mr Murphy said: “This piece is really about freedom, people’s freedom to enjoy nature, to enjoy travel and to use the Trans Pennine Trail.”

It also incorporates a bench, to provide an opportunity for those passing to pause and gather their thoughts.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet member for the environment, said the sculpture was “a really sensational mid-point marker”.

The sash my sculpture wore: Patrick Murphy and Cllr James Higginbotton with Flight Path

“We are immensely proud of the Trans Pennine Trail, here in Barnsley,” he said.

The Old Moor centre occupies a site which was previously industrial land, linked to the coal industry.

Careful work over several decades has seen it now transformed into an idyl for wildlife and also a successful visitor attraction.