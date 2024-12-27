Iconic plane secures long-term home at airport

XH558’s last season of flight in 2015 - copyright John Dibbs

AN ICONIC plane has received confirmation of its long-term future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, following ongoing discussions with the City of Doncaster Council.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust XH558 has been based at airport since 2011.

After its previous lease with Peel Holdings was due to expire in June 2023, the charity were looking for a new home.

Conversations with CDC have continued to take place and, as the council prepares to announce its new operator, the charity has had its longer term future at the airport confirmed in principle by the council.

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST said: "We are thrilled to announce that, following ongoing conversations with the City of Doncaster Council and the team behind the bid to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we have recently had our longer-term future at the airport confirmed.

"This is fantastic news for the charity and its supporters as we feel that XH558 is in the right location, owing to her history and links with the airport, former RAF Finningley.

“We hope that this will help with our mission to be able to tell the story of XH558 and to continue and expand our ongoing education programme inspiring youngsters to follow exciting future careers in aerospace and engineering.

“While there are still details to work out, we have the support of CDC to stay at the airport in Doncaster, and that means a great deal to us all.”

Christian Foster, programme director for South Yorkshire Airport City – the programme dedicated to reopening the airport – said: "Vulcan XH558 made Doncaster Sheffield Airport its home back in 2011 and has welcomed thousands of visitors to Doncaster.

“People flocked to the site to see her fly and, when she was located in a hangar, thousands came to find out more about this extraordinary piece of aviation history.

"The team behind the charity have ambitious plans to create the Vulcan Experience – we now hope this comes to fruition.

"What is important for now is that her welcome in Doncaster is extended and supporters are once again given the opportunity to see this feat of engineering up close."