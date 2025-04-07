'Iconic' anniversary STEM event is 'two' good

A McLaren sports car was a popular exhibit at the Get up to Speed with STEM event at Magna - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

MORE than 6,000 young people, educators and industry professionals took part in a STEM careers showcase which was extended to a two-day event for the first time in its 15-year history.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire’s largest STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers showcase ‘Get up to Speed with STEM’ also marked the anniversary milestone with a special Big 15 celebration evening at host venue Magna Science and Adventure.

The event began with a Business Breakfast bringing together industry leaders to discuss the STEM skills gap, with speakers including Master Cutler Phillip Rodrigo, The Work-wise Foundation president Richard Caborn, and interim CEO of the AMRC Prof Ben Morgan, while Sheffield’s own aspiring future F1 champion Rowan Campbell-Pilling streamed in live from the Zandvoort Circuit motorsport race track in The Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work-wise Foundation CEO John Barber also reflected on 15 years of Get up to Speed, which has now offered experiences to more than 50,000 young people.

The Taskmaster Club set fun challenges at the Get up to Speed with STEM event at Magna - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Get up to Speed 2025 offered a hands-on experience at the Templeborough attraction with around 100 exhibitors – including Airmaster, Skills Street CIC, RNN Group, Gulliver's Valley, Rotherham Titans Community Foundation, and Esh Construction – providing a real-life insight into the world of STEM careers.

Activities included metal casting with United Cast Bar, drone football, learning about the workings of a McLaren car, taking part in TaskMaster challenges, designing own inventions with Kids Invent Stuff, exploring nuclear fusion with the UK Atomic Energy Authority and Virtual Welding with the AMRC Training Centre.

The first day was dedicated to secondary school students while day two welcomed primary school pupils and SEND young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barber said: “This has been an iconic Get up to Speed event.

Students were invited to design their own inventions with Kids Invent Stuff and Taskmaster Club, during the Get up to Speed with STEM event at Magna - pic by Kerrie Beddows .

“For a couple of years, we’ve had requests to extend it to a two-day event and it has been fantastic to offer both primary, secondary and SEND pupils their own dedicated times to experience Get up to Speed and get as much out of it as possible.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from both teachers and pupils and we would like to thank all the businesses and organisations involved in putting on such amazing and interactive activities which really have brought STEM careers to life.”