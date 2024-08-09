COMMITMENT TO THE CAUSE: The Bluebell Wood ice hockey team

AN ice hockey team made up of volunteers, fans and players from across the UK has raised more than £14,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The UK Charity All-Stars Tournament at Sheffield Ice Arena was made up of eight teams, all raising funds for various charities, including Bluebell Wood.

Hospice team captain Rick Strang said: “I’ve participated in this event for several years, supporting various charities. The Charity All-Stars tournament has been held in different locations across the UK, so we weren’t sure where it would be this year. When I learned it was in Sheffield, I was eager to play for a local charity.

“Given my passion for supporting children’s charities, Bluebell Wood was the perfect choice.

“I love playing ice hockey and it’s amazing to be part of such a fantastic team all playing for a great cause. That’s what brings me back year after year. The atmosphere and support from the local community has been incredible. The crowds have been fantastic throughout the tournament, and everyone has been in great spirits.

"We’ve all worked hard to raise money leading up to the tournament. We secured player sponsorships, sold t-shirts and jerseys, and one player even

shaved their beard for donations. We’re thrilled to have raised over £14,000 for Bluebell Wood.

“Personally I’m very passionate about the hospice sector. I understand how much these organisations rely on fundraising, so I want to do my part to support Bluebell Wood. Charities like Bluebell Wood offer so much more than people might realise when they think of a children’s hospice. The care provided extends to the entire family, which is sometimes not widely known. Parents, siblings and other family members all require a high level of support. Children’s hospices are a vital support structure for all the families in their care.”

Regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Ruth Wallbank said: “We are so thankful to the members of the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice Ice Hockey Team for raising such an incredible amount for Bluebell Wood.

“The dedication and commitment of the fundraisers and sponsors have been truly remarkable and we are absolutely thrilled with the amount they have raised. They are all wonderful individuals, and we have had an amazing time at the tournament, getting to know them and spending time with the players. Their kindness and generosity are truly inspiring and they have gone above and beyond in their efforts to support Bluebell Wood.

“Every penny they have raised will help us continue to provide vital support to local children and families going through the toughest times imaginable.”