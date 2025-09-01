"I miss the warmth of the north," says Rotherham comedy actor Ryan Sampson

ROTHERHAM comedy actor Ryan Sampson has delivered a gentle ribbing about people in the north and their culture.

The North Anston born entertainer and writer now lives in north east London, and is enjoying life in the country's showbiz centre.

His career is booming with his Mr Bigstuff TV series receiving national recognition.

He wrote and stars in the programme with Danny Dyer, and he has just had a third series commissioned.

It follows earlier successes with star appearances in Brassic and Plebs.

The former Anston Brook primary and Wales High School pupil handed out a playful jibe about his homeland in an interview with the upmarket Country and Town House magazine.

Asked whether he preferred to live in a rural or urban setting, he replied: "I live in Hackney, which I love. It’s mad and busy and there’s loads of excellent places to eat. We bought a house here last year and finally feeling like I’m part of a community is great."

Pressed on what he missed about the north, he said: "I miss the warmth and the uncomplicated social interactions that you can just have on any given day.

"However, I do also go back up north and now find it really draining sometimes when you just want to get a bit of shopping and end up in a half-hour conversation with a friend of your friend’s dad’s uncle’s sister!"

Ryan's trips back to his roots are governed by his increasing workload, he is certainly in the spotlight after Dyer, accepting a 2025 BAFTA Television Award for Best Male Performance in Mr Bigstuff, described him as: "One of the greatest things to come out of Rotherham. And I know that’s not saying much."

But Ryan's life has not always been a bed of roses, he says.

"There was a time not too long ago when I’d never have imagined anything was going to go well in my life again," Sampson said.

"It felt like everything had taken such a downward turn. And so to be sat there (BAFTAs were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre) at a night like that, with a man like him saying such lovely things about me – it was unreal."

Asked where the idea of a Mr Bigstuff script came from he remarked: "It was a mixture of wanting to bring to life a ridiculous idea – what if me and Danny Dyer played brothers – and wanting to write a really funny comedy drama about things that are always on my mind.

"I lost my Mum some years ago and that loss sort of hovers in the background of all the scripts I make.

"I think everything I write is informed by that, even if it’s funny."

Ryan will continue to push the boundaries in future roles.

"I want to play a crime boss. An oddball, preferably cockney, slightly camp villain type. I had a taste of doing a megalomaniac bad guy when I played Luke Rattigan in Doctor Who.

"I’d definitely be up for doing more drama. I’m loving doing the comedy roles at the moment, but I’d really like to create an interesting character who is strange but not necessarily funny."