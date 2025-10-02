Hundreds attended Dearne Community Arts Festival

Dignitaries: Mayor of Barnsley Cllr David Leech and his wife Alison at the event

THIS year’s Dearne Valley Community Arts Festival attracted 473 visitors to the Astrea Academy and was described as a “resounding success” by organisers.

The annual show, which aims to champion creativity and bring the community together, featured a diverse range of arts and crafts, offering visitors to try their hand at new skills.

There were also stage performances to keep visitors entertained.

“We had 22 exhibitors this year and there were some beautiful handmade items for sale; we love being able to support local artists and groups,” said Julie Turner, the festival’s organiser.

“It was fantastic to have 39 children taking part in performances on stage – there is such talent in our area, with BYC Children’s Choir East, the Clayton School of Dance and pupils from Astrea Academy Dearne all taking part.

“Alejandro Barnett, aged only 17, gave us an amazing harp recital, and it was good to have Matthew Tiffany from Greentop Circus and Rebecca Dye from Story Trails adding to the entertainment on stage.

“We are also grateful to local organisations such as Barnsley Libraries, Barnsley Museums, Goldthorpe Brownies and Guides, FrogLife and AmazeLab for contributing to the festival, and can’t thank our volunteers enough,” she said.

Volunteers Alison Vint and Penny Webb ran a glass painting workshop, with eight year old Esther Turner coming up with the idea for making sock puppets, which Kathy Tasker turned into a reality. Cllr Wendy Cain also helped to run a sand art workshop.

Former Goldthorpe resident Sam Batley returned for a screening of his film commissioned by Barnsley Council, ‘The Town I Love So Well’. This homage to Barnsley’s creativity, culture and sense of community was well received by all.

“We had a fabulous day out and are already looking ahead to next year’s festival on September 26, 2026,” said Julie.

But before then, the community art project for the year ahead – making lanterns to feature in ‘Glowthorpe Lantern Parade’ on Tuesday 25 November at Dearne Playhouse - is already about to happen, with community workshops being held on 6 and 29 October and on 3 and 5 November. These workshops are free to attend, but need to be booked, using the link https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/lantern-workshop-events-4526423