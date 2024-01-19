A HEALTH trust has appointed the UK’s first male chief nurse of South Asian heritage.

Steve Forsyth, who is of Indian and Scottish heritage, will take over the role in April

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust has welcomed Steve Forsyth, who is of Indian and Scottish heritage, to the role.

He will take over in April from Sheila Lloyd, who retires in March.

Steve, who joins RDaSH from recent senior roles in North Wales and in the West Midlands, was inspired to go into a healthcare career by his mother Inderjit, who came to the UK from India in 1959, qualified as a nurse in 1975 and is still practising almost 50 years later.

Over the last two decades, he has worked in criminal justice, physical health and mental health services.

A registered nurse in both adult nursing and mental health, Steve began his career in 1997 with his nurse training and a B-Grade role as a care assistant.

His new executive role at RDaSH will see him lead the largest group of clinical staff in the organisation, as well as having responsibility for volunteering, safeguarding and infection control.

Wolverhampton-born Steve said he was “humbled” to be the UK’s first male chief nurse of South Asian heritage.

He said: “As a proud brown man and from a global majority background, navigating the NHS has not always been easy for me.

“My mum inspired me to get into nursing and I am very grateful for the opportunities that I have been given over the last few years.

“I love people, their stories and the opportunity to play a part in improving lives, reducing health inequalities, enhancing access to care and ensuring people receive nothing short of the safest and best quality care.

“I am really excited to join the RDaSH team and to have the privilege of leading, shaping and inspiring its nursing workforce.”

RDaSH chief executive Toby Lewis said:“We are thrilled the trust has attracted a leader with Steve’s values and skills.

“Steve will be at the heart of making a reality of our 28 promises to better nurture the power in our communities.