The and Mayoress with some of the guests from Dale Farm Rawmarsh Retired Pensioners' Group

Cllr Robert Taylor and Tracy Taylor, were special guests at the friendship lunch at The Storyteller in Parkgate.

Guests from Dale Farm Rawmarsh Retired Pensioners' Group also joined the event for the first time.

The Music Makes Memories' Friendship Lunches were introduced in Rotherham in November 2021 by Kathy Markwick, a freelance community consultant who launched the events in South Yorkshire seven years ago.

The events, designed to tackle loneliness and isolation in the community, have proved so successful they began being being 'socially prescribed' on the NHS last year.

Kathy said: "I am delighted with the success of the events at The Sitwell Arms in Whiston and The Storyteller in Parkgate.

“They are hugely enjoyable and definitely give people something to look forward to, something to get dressed up for and a wonderful opportunity to meet old/make new friends.”

The next event at The Sitwell Arms with resident performer Oliver Harris is on Monday, April 15.