Huge investment set to transform council housing

Positive news: East Herringthorpe is to benefit from investment

A MASSIVE £291m is set to be pumped into improving council housing in Rotherham over the next four years with a combination of new homes and upgrades to existing properties.

The plan is expected to be approved by the council’s ruling cabinet, with more than half the cash going on improvements to council-owned homes and estates.

First on the list for improvements are estates in Catcliffe, East Herringthorpe, Thurcroft, Richmond Park West Melton and Maltby, where external work including re-roofing should take place in the year ahead.

During the next financial year, £73m is planned to be spent, with the town centre Wharncliffe flats also up for a major re-wiring scheme.

Across the whole town, 1,700 boilers are due for replacement and 200 kitchens and bathrooms are expected to be fitted.

Aids and adaptations to homes are also on the agenda, helping those with mobility problems, along with work to improve energy efficiency.

Over the next year, 900 residents are expected to benefit from major adaptations to their homes, such as level access showers, with another 850 getting more minor changes, such as the installation of hand-rails.

The rest of the cash is scheduled to be spent in the years leading up to March 2029.

Over the four years, £121m is scheduled to be spent on expanding the council’s portfolio of housing.

It already has a target of providing 1,000 new homes by the summer of 2027 and £88m will be spent to help meet that target - with another £33m earmarked for providing more new housing beyond that date.

Under those plans 27 new homes are due to go up on council-owned land in West Melton, Swinton and Canklow next year, with another 100 to be acquired directly from builders, or on the open market.

Another £2.6m will go into digital improvements, making it easer for tenants to deal with the council.

Cllr Sarah Allen, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “It is vital that the funding is available to the council to maintain safe, good quality and well-managed homes while investing in new affordable housing.

"The council is committed to making these significant investments to enhance the quality of life for our tenants.

“These improvements will not only benefit our current tenants but also ensure that future generations have access to high-quality housing.”