Hoyland's VE anniversary tribute with songs, street-crier and flag raising
But that did not stop them putting their hearts into reditions of songs like ‘Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree’ and showing their respect at the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe.
Hoyland has a track record for marking such events with enthusiasm and while children from schools turned up to sing, town crier - and Barnsley Councillor - Andy Wray read a declaration to an assembled crowd.
Hoyland Milton Councillor Robin Franklin raised the union flag at the recently renovated town square, alongside ward colleagues Cllrs Tim Shepherd and Mick Stowe.
Owd Martha’s Yard community garden also joined the initiative, decorating the garden in preparation for the two minutes’ silence.
A celebration was due to take place later in the Belmont Club, with the garden’s beacon due to be lit as part of a national network.
