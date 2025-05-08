Hoyland's VE anniversary tribute with songs, street-crier and flag raising

Respect: Councillors, veterans, and Parade and Remembrance Group at the event

TO THE Hoyland primary school children who sang the National Anthem - and a few wartime classics - VE Day must have seemed like ancient history.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that did not stop them putting their hearts into reditions of songs like ‘Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree’ and showing their respect at the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe.

Hoyland has a track record for marking such events with enthusiasm and while children from schools turned up to sing, town crier - and Barnsley Councillor - Andy Wray read a declaration to an assembled crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoyland Milton Councillor Robin Franklin raised the union flag at the recently renovated town square, alongside ward colleagues Cllrs Tim Shepherd and Mick Stowe.

Declaration: Cllr Robin Franklin raises the flag while town crier Andy Wray reads an anniversary declaration

Owd Martha’s Yard community garden also joined the initiative, decorating the garden in preparation for the two minutes’ silence.

A celebration was due to take place later in the Belmont Club, with the garden’s beacon due to be lit as part of a national network.