How the people of Thurcroft are keeping mining memories alive

Happy times: Miners at Thurcroft colliery

Who knows what a coal mine is? Not everyone in Thurcroft, apparently, despite the fact the village would not exist in its current form without the pit that closed down in 1991.

The area had been mainly agricultural fields before the first shaft was sunk in the early 1900s.

A community sprang up around it and has stayed loyal to the area long after mining ceased.

Now, the inhabitants, after a campaign spanning almost 20 years, are putting the finishing touches on a monument to the industry and its workforce.

Underground: Working in the tunnels

Thirty-five-year miner Fred Gething (80) has been one of the key driving forces in keeping the spirit of mining alive.

"I have been on this for 15-18 years," he said, relieved that Thurcroft Parish Council managed to find the £1,700 required for the stone, which can now be viewed by motorists driving through Woodhouse Green.

Previously, Fred and his friend Pat Fortune had been instrumental in providing a memorial obelisk at the local Remembrance Garden to mark the deaths of 62 pit men at Thurcroft Main between 1911 and 1978.

The latest addition is more of a celebration of the mine and its part in the development of the area.

Looking back: Thurcroft colliery

"It is important for a community to know where they came from," Fred told the Advertiser.

"I think this is about the future as well as the past – the monument will remind people in the future how Thurcroft came to be what it is.

"There used to be nothing here before, no community, just fields," said Fred, referring to the rows of terraced housing which were thrown up to accommodate miners from all over Britain, especially Sheffield, the North East and Midlands.

"People say now: 'What's a pit?' You have to tell them."

Team work: Miners at Thurcroft colliery

That is a phenomenon familiar to Parish Councillor Di Oxley, whose own niece had no idea what a colliery was.

Di, whose husband worked underground, said: "You have to tell people that the mine was why the village was formed.

"It was the main employer and the reason why it was a tight-knit community," she said.

"It still is today. We have our ups and downs, but people here are friendly and welcoming.

"A lot of the older miners have died now, of course, but it is important to keep alive stories of the pit and its effect on the area."

Amanda Stockham, Deputy Clerk for the Parish Council, added: "The commemorative stone honours all the miners from our village who contributed so much to our community and heritage.

"This installation hasn't been tied to a specific anniversary or historical date.

"Local miners had previously been trying, without success, to establish a memorial through Rotherham Council. With no progress made, the Parish Council stepped in to make it happen."

Thurcroft had the unusual distinction of taking an extraordinarily long time – some 14 years – from the start of shaft sinking in 1909 to finally reaching coal in 1923.

Geological difficulties and flooding made it one of the most delayed developments of any pit in the region.