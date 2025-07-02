How the arts and creativity shaped my path

JOURNEY OF GROWTH: Sujani Sivasuthan at a Children’s Capital of Culture event

BEING part of Children’s Capital of Culture has been one of the most important and life-changing experiences for me.

It’s more than just events and workshops—it’s been a journey of personal growth, creativity, and finding my voice.

Starting with my Bronze and Silver Arts Awards, I began to realise just how much I could achieve when I pushed myself creatively.

Those experiences helped me open up, step out of my comfort zone, and grow - not only as an artist, but also as a person.

I had the chance to try new things, express myself in ways I never had before, and build real confidence in my ideas.

I felt more like me than ever—free, creative, and proud of what I was doing.

Now, aged 14, I’m working towards my Gold Arts Award, and it’s going so well.

I’m developing my skills even further, taking on leadership roles, and learning so much about myself along the way.

It’s a challenge, but it’s exciting, and it’s making me even more creative and determined.

I can see the difference in myself—I’m more confident, more focused, and more open to new opportunities.

I also feel lucky to be on the Youth Programming Panel, where I get to meet new people and share my thoughts, values, and opinions.

It’s exciting to know that our voices matter, and that what we say helps shape real projects.

Through this journey, I’ve also had the chance to volunteer at inspiring events like the WOW Rotherham Festival (Women of the World) and Roots Carnival.

Watching people dance, smile, and celebrate together at Roots was something I’ll never forget, and I loved being part of that.

All of this has truly impacted me.

I’ve become more creative, more developed, and more confident in who I am.

I’ve grown so much and made amazing memories along the way.

Children’s Capital of Culture has helped shape the person I’m becoming.

I want to see it expand even more so that other young people can have the same chances I did – the opportunity to be creative, be heard, and feel proud of themselves.

