Housing suggestion for former working men's club

For sale: Hoyland Nether WMC

A FORMER working men’s club - which closed some time ago - is on the market, with a suggested future use as housing.

Hoyland Nether WMC operated in premises on Broad Street but they are now out of use, though the venue has been fondly remembered by former members posting online.

It is now on the market, with a guide price of £300,000 and is being marketed as having the potential to be converted into residential use, though such a change would need planning permission.

Estate agent details describe the proper as “situated in the town of Hoyland, the property boasts excellent commuter links and is within easy reach of both the Dearne Valley Parkway and M1.”

In its present format, the building has 600 square metres of floorspace and features a brick construction, which has been extended during its history.

Outside it has garages and rear parking, with leased solar panels to the roof.

