Housing firm’s donation to nursery near Maltby building site
Jones Homes is building 100 properties on former greenbelt land between Maltby and Stainton.
The firm donated construction play toys to the Lime Tree Nursery, Limesway.
Nursery manager Gemma Winfindale said: “The children were very excited about the donation and love playing with the mini bulldozers outside in our sandpit area.
“They were also very excited when the sales advisor came down to give them the mini hi-vis jackets and hard hats. They tried them on straight away pretending to be housebuilders.”
Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We were happy to offer construction-themed items to Lime Tree Nursery to help enable imaginative play among the children.
“We hope the children enjoy using the items we’ve donated and learning all about the world of construction.”
Further phases of the housebuilding project could mean up to 400 homes on the new estate.