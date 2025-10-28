Housing development approved after objections dismissed

DEVELOPERS have been given the go-ahead to build an estate of 289 new homes in Thurnscoe after worries about the impact on the village were dismissed by council planners.

Residents raised objections during two rounds of consultations over the homes, to be built by Avant, at a site off Thurnscoe Bridge Lane.

They had wide-ranging concerns, from road safety and impact on the local infrastructure of doctors, dentists and education, to the loss of wildlife habitats.

But Barnsley Council’s planning board was told that there were no issues which had not been addressed, with the number of proposed homes reduced by seven from an original 296, through consultations with the applicants.

Paul Johnson, who lives on Derry Grove, which adjoins the site, spoke at the meeting to raise those concerns, telling councillors there was evidence of bats, barn owls, adders and birds of prey using the site.

Although some green space will remain when the site is developed, “with the little bit” of open space left in the middle of the development “these are not going to stay”, he said.

“We are worried there will be property value losses,” he said.

“There are lovely views at the moment, we will be looking at houses,” he said.

Approved: This site will be developed for homes

Cllr Martin Morrell represents the area and sits on the planning board.

He told the meeting that local councillors were concerned about the impact of such a development on the village.

Planning officers explained NHS services were dealt with outside the planning process, with the develops putting in more than £600,000 to provide additional places at Goldthorpe Astrea Academy, for secondary age pupils.

That was as much as the system expected, and satisfied education officials, he was told.

Objections: Paul Johnson spoke at the meeting

In total, Avant will be contributing more than £1m towards education and other facilities, with 29 of the homes going for ‘affordable’ use, some for rent and others for shared ownership.

The housing will include bungalows and homes ranging between one and four bedrooms.

The site was given over for housing in 2019 when Barnsley Council drew up a blueprint for development.

Avant’s estate covers only part of the overall site, leaving two areas undeveloped.