Housing approved for former Maltby care home hit by Covid outbreak
Residents did not return to Maltby’s Parkhill Lodge after being moved elsewhere in October 2020.
Rotherham Council decided to close the centre in early 2022 and has now granted its application for housing.
The social housing development will comprise ten apartments and six two-bed houses, all with two bedrooms.
There were two objections, including from Maltby Town Council, which said there was a lack of infrastructure in the area.
RMBC approved the plans, saying the scheme will provide “much needed new housing, close to local facilities and in a sustainable location that would not result in significant impact on the local highway network, air quality or the environment.”
A council spokesperson added: “It is considered that the scheme put forward with the landscaping and electric vehicle charging points will help in providing an enhancement in terms of biodiversity and sustainable transport methods.”
