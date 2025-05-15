Houses plan rejected over access concern

A PLANNING inspector has confirmed a decision by Barnsley Council to reject plans for two new houses in Wombwell.

The application for two homes, which would have sat on land behind houses on Hough Lane, were turned down by the council after a planning application went in.

But that decision was challenged with a planning appeal, which has been rejected.

It was turned down on road safety grounds, because of concerns about the access between the site and Hough Lane.

According to the inspector’s findings, the access - via a track between two sets of terraced housing - was not deemed suitable to cope safely with increased traffic.

It currently serves the rear areas of some housing on Hough Lane, providing access to parking space, but it was deemed that creating more traffic onto the track could not be justified - with the potential for conflict, should larger than average cars meet at that point.

The ruling went on: “It is not shown that larger vehicles could turn within the site and exit in a forward gear.

“This could result in larger vehicles having to perform many manoeuvres in an attempt to turn, or having to reverse out onto the highway.

Vindicated: Barnsley Council's planning judgement deemed correct

“This would result in other vehicles waiting on Hough Lane.

“Vehicles waiting on Hough Lane, even momentarily, would not only provide an obstruction for vehicular traffic, but also for other road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.”

Previously, planning permission had been granted for one house on the site, but the inspector deemed that even the incremental increase in traffic between one house and two was enough to justify rejection.