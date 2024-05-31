Housebuilder's £46m new home development plans submitted
Sheffield-headquartered Honey submitted the plans for the Tickhill Road development in Maltby after acquiring the site from land and property development specialist Hargreaves Land for an undisclosed sum.
Hargreaves Land promoted the site, securing a greenbelt release in Rotherham Council’s Local Plan in 2018 and subsequently secured outline planning permission earlier this year.
Called 'Jet', the proposed development will be made up of a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes, including terraces, semi-detached and detached properties.
Of the 185 homes, 25 per cent have been designated as affordable housing.
If planning is granted for the scheme, Honey has also pledged a £786,000 contribution to local initiatives to benefit the community.
Should go-ahead be given, work is anticipated to start in the summer, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes early next year.
