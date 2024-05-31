Plans have been submitted by Honey for new new homes at Maltby - CGI indicative of the proposed house types to be built

A HOUSEBUILDER has submitted plans to Rotherham Council to deliver a £46m development of 185 new homes on a 39-acre site.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey submitted the plans for the Tickhill Road development in Maltby after acquiring the site from land and property development specialist Hargreaves Land for an undisclosed sum.

Hargreaves Land promoted the site, securing a greenbelt release in Rotherham Council’s Local Plan in 2018 and subsequently secured outline planning permission earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called 'Jet', the proposed development will be made up of a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes, including terraces, semi-detached and detached properties.

Of the 185 homes, 25 per cent have been designated as affordable housing.

If planning is granted for the scheme, Honey has also pledged a £786,000 contribution to local initiatives to benefit the community.