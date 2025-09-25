'Housebuilders need action, not red tape', forum hears

FUTURE FEARS: Matthew Stephens, Chair of the Property Forum

THE government’s proposed planning legislation is likely to stifle, rather than stimulate housebuilding, senior representatives from the region’s property sector have warned.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which is expected to become law during the next parliamentary session, aims to pave the way to create up to 1.5 million new homes across the UK.

However, at a special event hosted by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, industry experts warned the proposed changes in legislation will do little to resolve the challenges faced by many businesses working in the property sector.

During the event, hosted by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber’s Property Forum and sponsored by planning specialist Spawforths, more than 70 of South Yorkshire’s senior property professionals and delegates heard how the new legislation is likely to impact the region, with updates provided by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Barnsley Council and Rotherham Council, explaining how the new legislation is likely to be implemented in South Yorkshire.

Amongst the likely measures set to come into effect are a reduction in statutory consultees, the re-introduction of mandatory housing targets for local authorities as well as a commitment towards delivering the vital infrastructure needed to unlock South Yorkshire’s growth potential.

However, businesses were warned that it could take up to three years for the plans to be implemented.

During a panel discussion, businesses warned the reforms are likely to do little to address the challenges being faced by housebuilders and developers, calling on the government to do more to support the construction sector.

Matthew Stephens, Chair, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber Property Forum, said:

“Although we welcome the government’s commitment towards unlocking Britain’s housebuilding sector, feedback from our members has suggested that the Planning and Infrastructure Bill will do little to overcome the very real issues being faced.

“It was very clear from our panel discussion that many in the sector are rightly concerned about the future.”