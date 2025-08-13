Hotel development approved for landmark Guest and Chrimes site

PLANS to part-demolish and redevelop the Grade II-listed Guest & Chrimes brassworks into a hotel have been approved by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The decision gives the green light for the long-vacant Don Street site to be transformed into a 138-room hotel with a new L-shaped extension, linked to the retained northern range, including the iconic water tower, via a glazed walkway.

The scheme, brought forward by Stewart Developments Ltd and designed by Stephenson Hamilton Risley Studio, will see two of the remaining three historic ranges demolished. Landscaping, flood resilience measures and an information board detailing the site’s history will also be included.

Council planning officers recommended approval subject to 38 conditions covering heritage safeguards, archaeology, biodiversity, drainage, noise and lighting controls. Developers must also agree a local labour plan to maximise employment opportunities for Rotherham residents.

Vision: How the now derelect Guest and Chrimes site might look

The decision comes despite a formal objection from Historic England earlier this year, which argued the partial demolition would cause harm to the site’s historic significance and that this harm had not been convincingly justified. The heritage watchdog had urged the council to retain more of the foundry’s surviving structures.

In their report, planning officers acknowledged the harm to the heritage asset but concluded that the regeneration benefits of bringing a dangerous, fire-damaged site back into use outweighed the loss, in line with national planning policy.

Work must begin within three years to keep the permission valid.

Built between 1857 and 1888, the Guest & Chrimes works produced components for public water systems, including the original leak-proof tap and the famous red New York fire hydrants. It closed in 1999 and has stood largely derelict since.

The development will form a major component in the regeneration of Rotherham town centre, following the New York stadium and Rotherham Council’s Riverside House being constructed in the same area.

Forge Island is now complete, with the cinema complex and restaurants open and there are plans for both private developments to put new apartments into the area and the council’s own work to create a riverside garden, forming a new public area between the town centre and Forge Island.