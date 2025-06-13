Hospital's new stroke rehab gym set to open

The LEXO Gait Trainer in use

A NEW stroke rehabilitation gymnasium at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough is nearing completion and on course to open later this month, health bosses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals have announced.

As part of a wider £1.4 million investment in stroke services, the cutting-edge facility will offer innovative therapies designed to enhance recovery for stroke patients across Doncaster and Bassetlaw, with the potential to benefit individuals further afield.

Upon opening, the gymnasium will be known as ‘The Phoenix Therapy Suite’ – a name reflecting the transformative impact of the rehabilitation exercises available within the facility.

It will complement the existing support at Montagu Hospital, offering patients a wider range of therapeutic options to enhance physical and cognitive recovery.

The building is nearing completion and is awaiting the installation of specialist rehabilitation equipment, including the Lexo gait trainer, which will be completed onsite by specialists arriving from Austria.

The facility will then be ready to welcome patients from mid-June.

A first for the NHS, the advanced rehabilitation technology housed within the gym has been made possible thanks to funding from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy, alongside support from DBTH Charity.

The gym will feature several robotic rehabilitation devices, procured at a cost of £700,000, which will serve as ‘therapy multipliers’, enabling patients to engage in highly focused, intensive therapy sessions under the guidance of expert clinicians.

Dr Peter Anderton, consultant for the Stroke Rehabilitation Service, said: “These devices significantly increase the intensity and frequency of rehabilitation opportunities for our patients.

“By combining pioneering technology with the expertise of our clinical teams, we aim to deliver a world-class rehabilitation service that maximises recovery potential for our patients.”

The state-of-the-art equipment will include a robotic gait trainer and other robotics which targets upper and lower limb mobility and balance, and interactive tools to enhance cognitive and motor skills.

Located within the Fred and Ann Green Rehabilitation Centre, this development is expected to further establish the service as a centre of excellence within the region.

The Stroke Rehabilitation Service also offer a music therapy programme, designed to support recovery and promote mental wellbeing as part of a holistic approach to stroke rehabilitation