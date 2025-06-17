Hospital ward going extra mile for patients – twice!

CLIMBING FOR A CAUSE: Kerry (centre) and her team on Ward B5 at Rotherham Hospital.

WHEN it comes to going the extra mile for patients, a team, from Rotherham Hospital know a thing or two...

Because Kerry Smith, the dedicated ward manager on Ward B5, and her team are literally heading for the hills—twice!

Kerry is rallying more than 20 colleagues for two epic hikes up the iconic Mam Tor on June 29 and July 6 - all to raise vital funds for the Rotherham Dementia Appeal, which aims to improve the hospital experience for patients living with dementia.

Kerry said: “Dementia affects more than just memory – it affects families, relationships and independence.

“We see those challenges every day, and we want to do our bit to make a difference.”

Ward B5 provides care to many elderly patients, a significant number of whom are living with dementia.

The funds raised from the double summit will go directly towards enhancing patient care – from creating calming, comfortable spaces to funding specialist resources that support dignity and comfort.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, said: “It’s heart-warming to see the team taking on this challenge to support the patients they care for day in, day out on Ward B5.

“One in four people in our region are affected by dementia.

“The team see first-hand how distressing a hospital stay can sometimes be, for patients with dementia and their loved ones.

“As part of our £250,000 Dementia Appeal, we are undertaking a major redevelopment of several key areas within the hospital to better support inpatients with dementia and their families.”