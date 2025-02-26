Hospital visiting hours extended for Ramadan

Cindy Storer, deputy chief nurse at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

VISITING hours at Rotherham Hospital will be extended until 10pm for the duration of Ramadan – from February 28 to March 30 2025 – to accommodate the needs of Muslim patients and their families during the period of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Cindy Storer, deputy chief nurse at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We understand the significance of Ramadan for our Muslim patients and their families.

“We also know the important role friends and family have in a patient’s recovery.

“By extending visiting hours, we hope to provide them with the flexibility and support they need to observe this holy month while staying connected with their loved ones."

The extended visiting hours will allow families to visit their loved ones after Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset.

In addition to the extended visiting hours, Rotherham Hospital also provides Muslim prayer rooms for both patients and visitors next to the Chapel on C level.