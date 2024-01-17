HOSPITAL patients did not miss out on Christmas gifts – after kind-hearted businesses, community groups and individuals donated more than 2,000 presents.

The DHL team, colleagues from the ward, and fundraising manager, Sarah Dunning, on the Children’s Observation Unit at DRI

Among those donating gifts to patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust were regular supporters Club Doncaster – which includes Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Belles and Doncaster Rugby League – Doncaster Knights, GXO Logistics, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Legacy Church and Brew Box.

Other businesses included William H Brown Doncaster, Your Choice Fire and Security, Doncaster College, Shakers Youth and Café, Muscle Food, and AMYA (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association).

Other supporters also purchased items from the trust's Amazon Wishlists for patients to open on Christmas Day.

Staff on the children's ward with the Grinch for the Winter Wonderland fundraising event

In addition, festive fundraising activities, such as the Children’s Ward’s ‘Winter Wonderland’, the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign, a Festive Sock Day and various independent fundraisers raised £27,485 for the DBTH Charity.

The trust received one of its largest donations to date from logistics company DHL.

The donation consisted of around ten large roll cages, full of items ranging from toys for the Children’s Departments, to everyday items for adult wards, including Care of the Elderly and End of Life care,such as wash bags, socks, body wash, nail files, and body sprays.

Helen Mee, senior sister on the Children’s Ward, said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the generosity of our community this festive season and we cannot begin to express our heartfelt thanks.”

The team from William H Brown in Doncaster donate gifts to the Children’s Ward at DRI

In particular, the Children’s Departments, which includes the Children’s Ward, Neonatal Unit, Children’s Emergency Department and Children’s Outpatients, were proud recipients of many of the gifts.

Helen continued: “The time and effort it took for each group to gather, wrap, and deliver all of these items must have been huge.

“We seriously cannot say thank you enough.”

Several supporters of DBTH Charity also hosted fundraising events, such as Astrea Academy Woodfields, who held a Christmas event at their school with festive activities, lunch, and Christmas jumpers.

Club Doncaster (Rovers, Belles and Rugby League) giving a gift to a young patient on the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

