Hospital trust 'honoured' by prestigious health and safety accreditation
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals achieved silver for the Health and Safety Accreditation from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents in recognition of its implementation of safety systems and processes as well as the organisation's commitment to protecting lives and maintaining the highest standards of health and safety management.
The globally renowned RoSPA Awards acknowledge organisations across all sectors and provide benchmarks for safety performance.
Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, director of innovation and infrastructure at DBTH, said: “Receiving the Silver RoSPA Health and Safety Accreditation on our first application is a tremendous honour and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our patients, colleagues, and visitors.
“While we are proud of this achievement, we understand that there is more work to be done.
“This accolade underscores our dedication to developing the highest standards of health and safety management systems and our ongoing efforts to provide exceptional healthcare services.”
She added: Achieving the silver accreditation underscores the Trust’s status as a forward-facing healthcare provider.
“The trust’s consistent focus on health and safety is integral to its mission of delivering high-quality local hospital services.”
DBTH serves a population of more than 440,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, and the surrounding areas.
With three main hospital sites – including Montagu Hospital – and numerous additional services, the trust employs more than 7,000 dedicated members of staff and is one of only five teaching hospitals in Yorkshire.
