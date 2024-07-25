Colleagues from the B5 Ward with a patient and their partner

A HEALTHCARE trust is aiming to boost bladder health and cut the number of patient falls with a new pilot programme involving decaffeinated tea and coffee.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has launched the new Quality Improvement initiative at Rotherham Hospital's Short Stay and B5 Wards.

A trust spokesperson said: “Caffeine, a natural stimulant found in tea and coffee, can exacerbate bladder sensitivity, leading to frequent urination and disruptions in daily life.

“By encouraging the switch to decaffeinated alternatives, the trust anticipates significant improvements in bladder control, reduced bathroom visits, and a lowered risk of falls, particularly at night.”

Other benefits of switching include improved sleep, reducing noticeable/irregular heart palpitations as well as indigestion, and cutting the risk of osteoporosis – as caffeine prevents the absorption of calcium.

Victoria Hazeldine, deputy chief nurse at the trust, said: “Our pilot is designed to help patients manage their bladder health more effectively.

“By promoting the benefits of decaffeinated beverages, we aim to reduce the negative impact of caffeine on the bladder, reduce falls and improve overall wellbeing.

The trust recognises some patients may be concerned about caffeine withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches and fatigue, and will be supporting them with ongoing guidance and personalised advice to help manage any side effects.

Chief nurse Helen Dobson added: “The aim of this pilot is to ensure a smooth transition to decaffeinated beverages, leading to improved bladder health and overall wellbeing for the patients in our care.