Rotherham Hospital - photo by Dave Poucher

'PAIN Champions' have been introduced at Rotherham Hospital to enhance patient experience and overall recovery.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has launched the new project which will see a team with specialised training help patients receive “timely and effective” pain relief.

Chief nurse Helen Dobson said: “By becoming a champion, colleagues will lead efforts creating a culture of excellence in pain management.

“By prioritising pain management, we are contributing to the overall wellbeing of our community, ensuring patients return to their daily lives with minimal discomfort.”