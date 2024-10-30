Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust returned to the four-hour target during the last financial year

ROTHERHAM Hospital has returned to government A&E wait time targets after taking part in a pilot scheme – but is yet to meet the four-hour care standard.

The national target, set in 2010, states 95 per cent of emergency patients should be seen, treated if necessary, and either discharged or admitted, within four hours of arrival in A&E.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust returned to the four-hour target during the last financial year for the first time since 2019 after previously being selected as one of 14 NHS trusts around the country to field-test proposed revised access standards for emergency care.

A spokesperson said: “The pilot aimed to take a more holistic approach to clinical care within emergency departments, with a focus on including alternative measures such as time to initial assessments, time to treatment, and total time in the department.

“When the pilot came to an end nationally in April 2023, all field test sites, including Rotherham, returned to the four-hour emergency care standard.

“In line with this, the trust has continued to apply the learning obtained from field testing and pilot metrics.”

While the four-hour target has yet to be met, the number of breaches compared with the previous year has fallen.

In TRFT's annual review, health bosses revealed the trust cut its four-hour breaches by more than 11,000 – from 50,651 in the period 2022-23 to 39,506 in 2023-24.

The trust spokesperson added: “While we have not met the four-hour emergency care standard at this time, we are seeing positive improvements in our waiting times.

“We continue to work hard to improve these further.”