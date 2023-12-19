A HOSPITAL charity has raised £25,500 in donations to its ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign.

Montagu Hospital lit up with its festive fundraising stars

Created by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, the annual festive campaign sees large stars placed on the exteriors of its three hospital sites at Montagu Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and Bassetlaw Hospital.

Each star has been sponsored by local businesses, schools and individuals.

One supporter is Nicola Williamson, mum to ten-year-old Mason who is currently on the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary receiving end of life care.

The festive stars at DRI

Nicola said: “Mason is our superstar and it’s amazing seeing his star up.

“We couldn’t have done it without our amazing friends who fundraised to help sponsor the star.

“It means the world to me and Dave [Mason’s dad].

“The team [on the ward] have been amazing..”

Mason’s star included the message: ‘For our superhero Mason’.

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity said: “This year, the campaign has attracted the generosity of several new sponsors, including Albemarle Homes who are supporting for the first time.

“The housebuilding business will sponsor two £500 stars, split between Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital.

“Other new sponsors include UK Energi, Alexander Calder Financial Ltd, Carlton Forest Group and Muscle Food to name a few.

“The charity has also continued to receive generous sponsorship from GXO Logistics, RJ Electrical & Security Ltd and Doncaster College, who have supported the campaign every year since its creation in 2020.”