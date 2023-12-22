Communications team, charity team and Rhian Morris (far right) receive their award

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity took the 'Campaign of the Year’ title at the 2023 Doncaster Business Awards for its baby loss campaign, ‘The Serenity Appeal’.

The appeal, which surpassed its £150,000 target by thousands of pounds, led to the specialist maternity bereavement suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and a mobile ultrasound scanner at Bassetlaw Hospital, providing a more comfortable experience for patients with pregnancy complications.

Sarah Dunning, fundraising manager at DBTH Charity, said: “As the first major capital fundraising appeal for the charity, words cannot describe how amazing this recognition is.”

The new suite

She added: “The success of the appeal wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our local community, including the businesses and community groups who went above and beyond to make such an important project a reality.”

The campaign was also supported by the estates' and communications teams at DBTH, as well as the architects behind the suite.

Rhian Morris, specialist bereavement midwife at DBTH, played a key role in spreading the word and creating a local community that enabled the success of the campaign.

Rhian said: “To have won the Campaign of the Year is fantastic and highlights just how needed this appeal was,” adding: “This was a night to recognise family-friendly businesses and individuals who make a difference to parents in Doncaster.”

Hayley Milner, early pregnancy assessment unit sister & nurse specialist, with the mobile ultrasound scanner

Judges said they had been “blown away” by the “all-encompassing” appeal and praised its success connecting with the target audience despite limited resources and a small team.

Organised by the local Chamber of Commerce, the 25th annual Doncaster Business Awards took place at the city’s racecourse venue and celebrated the achievements of nominees in 17 diverse categories including SMEs, major corporations, entrepreneurs, apprentices and charities.

Doncaster Chamber chief executive Dan Fell said: “It was a real honour to be in the presence of such remarkable businesses, all of whom exemplify the uniquely tenacious, determined and forward-thinking spirit of Doncaster.