Hospital charity thanks 'incredible' community for donations

By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:52 BST
Doncaster Rovers visit the wardDoncaster Rovers visit the ward
Doncaster Rovers visit the ward
FROM hampers and personal hygiene items to cuddly toys and chocolate – a hospital charity has thanked the community for its donations during the festive period.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity – which covers Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital – paid tribute to the “incredible community”.

Head of DBTH Charity Duncan Batty said: "I want to express my gratitude to our incredible local community, businesses, colleagues, and patients who have shown such generosity this festive season.

“Your donations of money, toys, and, most importantly, your time spent visiting our patients have brought so much joy and comfort to those in need.

GXO donate to the Children’s WardGXO donate to the Children’s Ward
GXO donate to the Children’s Ward

“We are deeply thankful for your unwavering support in helping us make this season brighter for so many."

In December, the Children’s Ward hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event, and their first Christmas Market style-event with stalls and entertainment.

As part of the festivities Blidworth Welfare Band performed followed by magical tricks from Freddie the Magician.

Supported by local businesses and the community, the ward raised £1,200 towards its very own sensory room.

The trust also welcomed many donors, including logistics companies GXO and DHL, as well as Legacy Church.

Patients and colleagues received a visit from Doncaster’s friendliest polar bear – Victor.

Assisted by the Yorkshire Wildlife Park team, Victor paid a visit to young patients on the Children’s Ward and Paediatric Emergency Department. Giving out cuddly toys.

The ward received a visit from Club Doncaster, who brought players from Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Rugby League and Doncaster Belles to see young fans, and also donated £500 to DBTH Charity.

