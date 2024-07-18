RHCC is marking a milestone in its Tiny Toes appeal

A HOSPITAL charity has praised the generosity of the local community after passing the £120,000 milestone in its current fundraising campaign.

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity's Tiny Toes Neonatal Appeal was launched to provide essential funding for Rotherham Hospital’s Neonatal Unit with a final target of £150,000 to support the tiniest and most vulnerable patients.

The money raised will help to upgrade and enhance facilities at the unit to help create a 'home from home' , ensuring premature and poorly babies and their families who rely on the service receive the best possible care.

After passing the £120,000 milestone, the charity's head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said:

"We are overwhelmed by the community's response so far.

"Every donation has made a significant difference in the lives of poorly babies and their families.

“We are now in the final stretch of the appeal and need one last push to reach our goal.

We are confident that with continued community involvement, we can meet and even exceed our target by the end of August."

To help achieve the £150,000 target, Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity has organised a range of events and activities including a Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk to encourage little ones to get outdoors, have fun and raise vital funds.

Donations can also be made via Just Giving.

Added Rachael: “Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to reaching our goal and making a lasting impact on patients of Rotherham and beyond.”

To donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/tinytoesappeal.