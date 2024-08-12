CHEQUE IT OUT: Maltby and Rother Valley Lions' Andrew Reaney, Kath Buckingham. Lynn Reaney, Jan Maskill, Jean Fletcher and Jim Fletcher with Suzanne Rutter (centre), fundraising and engagement coordinator at the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.

COMMUNITY group the Maltby and Rother Valley Lions have donated a roar-some figure to a hospital charity's fundraising appeal.

The £1,000 donation to Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was thanks to the voluntary service club's ' popular annual Santa’s sleigh tour as well as other events held throughout the year.

President Lynn Reaney said: “We are so proud to share news about our support for the Tiny Toes appeal because Rotherham Hospital is our local hospital, which cares for all of us at every stage of our lives.

“This is our way of giving something back to the NHS and, in particular, to the next generation of youngsters we hope to bring joy to with our Christmas sleigh.”

The charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and has so far raised £122,000 of its £150,000 target.

The neonatal unit had not been upgraded in 40 years but the trust has now refurbished the facility to future-proof it, with the charity continuing to fundraise to make it an extra special home from home for families.

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive a £1,000 grant from the Lions.

“The money was raised in such a festive and fabulous way and it will continue to bring joy and comfort to families when they really need it the most.

“If your community group would like to help us reach our fundraising target by supporting us too, we’d love to hear from you.”

Call the charity team 01709 426821 or email [email protected].