Hospital car park changes set to go live

Rotherham Hospital

A HEALTHCARE trust has announced changes affecting car parking at Rotherham Hospital and Rotherham Community Health Centre – including the removal of ticket machines and barriers and the installation of a new automatic number plate recognition system.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said it was investing in the hospital’s public car park by resurfacing areas and relining the entire car park.

The layout of the car park is also being altered to create additional spaces and more disabled bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new automatic number plate recognition system will be installed early this month, which will monitor all vehicles entering the site through the two entrances from Moorgate Road.

The ANPR system will also be installed at Rotherham Community Health Centre on Greasbrough Road.

Vehicles leaving the sites within 30 minutes will not be charged.

Once the system is live, payment can be made by cash or card at one of the payment machines by entering the vehicle registration number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, it can be made online up to 24 hours after leaving.

Andy Syrett, UK managing director at new operator YourParkingSpace, said: “The new car park system at Rotherham Hospital will offer visitors easy ways to pay while also benefiting from physical upgrades.”

Scott Dickinson, director of estates and facilities at TRFT, said: “By creating additional spaces, we hope to ease some of the stress of parking and help to make the car park and site safer for pedestrians and the emergency services by preventing vehicles from parking on roads, junctions, paths and verges.

“The removal of the ticket machines and barriers, along with a choice of how and when to pay should also improve traffic flow through the car park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concessions are available for blue badge holders, patients receiving cancer treatment or needing to attend frequent appointments.

A spokesperson for TRFT said “technical trials” were due to begin yesterday (Wednesday), with the operation expected to go live “shortly after”.

They added: “Work is ongoing to make the changes to the car park, with the new ANPR payment system going live in the next week.

“Some disruption is expected while work to the car park is ongoing, but every effort is being made to keep this to a minimum.”